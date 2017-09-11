Forecast: Breezy conditions expected today.

Good Monday morning everyone!

Hurricane Irma is located well to our east of us this morning and gradually lose intensity and will be down graded to a tropical storm later this morning.

Clouds will likely increase from the east today and there is a winds advisory for Jasper and Clarke counties from 3 PM this afternoon until 1 AM Tuesday morning. Winds may gust up to 35 mph in those areas. Winds across the rest of the Pine Belt will average 20 to 30 mph later this afternoon.

It would be wise to remove any outdoor objects such as lawn chairs inside.

We may see a few light showers late today into Tuesday and Wednesday as what is left of Irma passes to our north.

By Thursday warm and dry weather returns to the area with highs in the mid 80s and by Friday into the weekend highs will be around 90 and lows in the upper 60s.