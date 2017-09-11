USM defense scores two touchdowns in Southern win

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing husband and wife.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing husband and wife.More >>
"T'Rod [Daniels] is fast," said USM senior running back Ito Smith. "He kind of reminds me of myself but he's just faster than me." "Man, that's about the fastest guy I've ever seen," said USM junior linebacker Jeremy Sangster. "He is 'shwoo.' That's all I can say: 'shwoo.'" The Golden Eagles have talked about the speed of newcomer T'Rod Daniels all offseason long.More >>
"T'Rod [Daniels] is fast," said USM senior running back Ito Smith. "He kind of reminds me of myself but he's just faster than me." "Man, that's about the fastest guy I've ever seen," said USM junior linebacker Jeremy Sangster. "He is 'shwoo.' That's all I can say: 'shwoo.'" The Golden Eagles have talked about the speed of newcomer T'Rod Daniels all offseason long.More >>
When the Southern Miss box score reads 45-0, it's easy to see the Golden Eagle offense was productive in Saturday's win over Southern. However, the USM defense played just as pivotal, if not more significant, of a role on Saturday.More >>
When the Southern Miss box score reads 45-0, it's easy to see the Golden Eagle offense was productive in Saturday's win over Southern. However, the USM defense played just as pivotal, if not more significant, of a role on Saturday.More >>