Kwadra Griggs efficient in first USM start

Kwadra Griggs had already played a full half against Kentucky, so when he made his first start for Southern Miss in Saturday's win over Southern, Griggs felt a lot more comfortable.

"Last week was my first time actually being on the field in a year so I got a little comfortable this week," Griggs said. "Trust in the coaches, stay in the film a lot with my coaches. They just show me where to throw the ball when they do this or when they do that."

The junior was efficient is his second game as a Golden Eagle, completing 15 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

USM head coach Jay Hopson was pleased with Griggs' performance, but noted that the quarterback competition between Griggs and sophomore Keon Howard will continue.

"I thought [Griggs] really did a good job directing our offense," Hopson said. "It's still a competition but I thought [Griggs] did a good job today, I really did. Ever since the second half of Kentucky and I thought the first half this week, he really played well."

