South Jones, Sumrall improve to 3-1

LAUREL _ Like most high schools in the Pine Belt, South Jones High School lost more than a few seniors from its 2016 football team, and then got hit with a few injuries up front on the offensive line.

But Braves coach Cory Reynolds liked what he saw Friday night as South Jones pulled away from Northeast Jones High School that has been decimated by injuries for a 41-14 road win.

“They’re coming around,” Reynolds said of his offensive line. “We’ve been kind of banged up there, and we’ve got some kids who had never played come in and so, you’ve got the growing pains of that. We’ve got some things to work on, but they’re getting better.”

Junior quarterback John Mitchell ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to help the Braves past the Tigers.

“Defensively, we played well,” Reynolds said. “It was a good team win, and I’d rather have that then one or two players having a good game.”

The Tigers (0-4) led 7-3 after the first quarter, but Mitchell’s two touchdown passes put the Braves ahead for good.

“Northeast Jones, and Coach (Keith) Braddock does such a good job, but bless their hearts, they are eat up by the injury bug,” Reynolds said. “They had another kid get hurt (Friday) night, so they’re down to like their third quarterback and fourth running back.

“But they played their tails off.”

The Braves will host Bay High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (0-4) lost 40-37 in overtime Friday to Lawrence County High School.

Northeast Jones hosts Bay Springs High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-2) lost 8-7 at West Jones High School Friday.

Sumrall 42, Enterprise (Clarke) 25

ENTERPRISE _ Junior quarterback Billy Garrity and senior receiver Dannis Jackson connected on two touchdown passes, while junior running back Ty’rek Preston and sophomore running back Gabriel Cocroft each scored twice.

The Bobcats (3-1), who have won three, consecutive games after a season-opening loss to South Jones High School, led 14-6 after a quarter and 21-12 at halftime. Sumrall had a 10-point lead after three quarters and then outscored Enterprise (0-4) 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Garrity, who was given the offense reins after the first game, completed 6 of 12 passes for 203 yards. He also rushed for 61 yards on two carries.

Preston ran for 119 yards on seven carries and Cocroft added 40 yards on five carries.

Jackson’s two touchdowns covered 125 yards.

Junior Nijewel Coleman led Sumrall with 15 tackles (12 solo) and senior Terry Davis had eight tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Four different players rushed for touchdowns for the Bulldogs: junior Zach Kyle (123 yards, 19 Carries); senior Kaleb Fisher (70 yards, 13 carries); freshman Christian MIlsap (25 yards, nine carries); and senior Dalton Baxley (21 yards, seven carries). Sophomore River Kidd ran for 99 yards on 18 carries.

Sumrall will visit Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (1-3) fell 52-28 to East Marion High School Friday.

West Marion 26, Raleigh 21

RALEIGH _ Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Holder threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns, two to senior Cyrus Thompson, as the Trojans won their first game of the season.

West Marion (1-3) led 14-0 in the first quarter before the Lions (1-3) cut the lead to 14-7 at halftime and the scored twice to lead 21-14 after three quarters. But the Trojans outscored Raleigh 12-0 in the final period.

Holder, who completed 15 of 23 passes with two interceptions, also connected with junior Dontavious McGowan and freshman Qavonte Swanigan for scores.

Swanigan had six catches for 99 yards, McGowan caught four passes for 74 yards and Thompson had four catches for 31 yards.

Senior running back Charles Lewis led West Marion’s ground game with 80 yards on 19 carries.

West Marion will host Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies (3-1) topped Resurrection Catholic High School 17-7 Friday.

Forrest County AHS 17, Resurrection Catholic 7

BROOKLYN _ The Aggies held the Eagles to 190 total yards, including just 35 yards rushing.

FCAHS (3-1) led 14-0 at halftime. Resurrection (0-4) pulled within 14-7 with about 4 minutes to play, but the Aggies tacked on a late field goal to seal the win.

The Aggies will visit West Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (1-3) topped Raleigh High School 26-21 Friday.

Greene County 37, Quitman 15

QUITMAN _ Senior Tagg Creech ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and senior quarterback Derrick Grice threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats remained unbeaten.

Greene County (4-0) led 27-0 at halftime.

Grice completed 18 of 22 passes for 151 yards and also rushed for 58 yards on six carries.

Quitman sophomore running back Jed Lewis ran for 100 yards on 12 carries, while sophomore quarterback Keshan Johnson ran for 45 yards and a score on 14 carries and junior Tydrekius Carpenter added 34 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Panthers senior receiver Latrell Hatten had six catches for 92 yards.

Greene County will travel to Long Beach High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bearcats (3-0) defeated Vancleave High School 50-7 Friday.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.