Pine Belt volunteers will take part in Monday's National Day of Service

National Day of Service volunteer projects in the Hattiesburg area are being coordinated by Volunteer Southeast Mississippi. Photo credit WDAM.

Many people in the Hattiesburg area will honor the heroes of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by volunteering as part of Monday's National Day of Service.

Several projects in the Hub City are being coordinated by Volunteer Southeast Mississippi.

That organization says projects will be taking place at Christian Services, Inc., Southern Pines Animal Shelter, the ARC of Southeast Mississippi, Dream of Hattiesburg and the South Mississippi Children's Center.

"Throughout the day, we encourage all of our citizens to find somewhere to serve in this community and find some place where they can plug in and really live on September 11th in active gratitude and remembrance," said Toby Barker, mayor of Hattiesburg.

To volunteer for other service projects, you can go online at www.volunteersems.org.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.