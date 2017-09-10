Pine Belt ceremonies to honor heroes of 9/11 attacks

An annual 9/11 ceremony in Hattiesburg will begin with the ringing of a bell at 8:40 a.m. That is when the first of two hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center. Photo credit WDAM.

The Pine Belt will be honoring the heroes of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Monday.

In Hattiesburg, an annual service will be held at the city's September 11th Memorial next to the Number One Fire Station.

Both firefighters and police officers who lost their lives in those attacks will be honored.

"It's something that happened on American soil 16 years ago and I want our young firefighters to know that, that all those firemen and policemen lost their lives on that day, so it's a part of our history now," said Paul Presley, chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

In Laurel, that city's First United Methodist Church will host its first Patriot Day prayer service.

Attendees will pray for the victims of 9/11 and for the country.

"We're gathering the whole community to pray for our nation, not only just to commemorate 9/11, but also to think about our present situation and to lift that up to God," said Mark Anderson, pastor of First United Methodist Church.

The prayer service in Laurel will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

