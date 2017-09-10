Mississippi Power linemen, engineers headed to Irma-affected areas

Employees of Mississippi Power Company will be pitching in to help restore power in areas affected by Hurricane Irma.

Sunday morning, about 100 linemen, engineers and support staff left from Hattiesburg, Laurel, Meridian and the Gulf Coast.

About ten service trucks departed from the Pine Belt Division in Hattiesburg around 8 a.m.

That group will be stationed in the Macon, Georgia area.

"We train for times like this, we're always storm ready," said Michael Harvey, manager of the Pine Belt Division of Mississippi Power Company. "We've been storm-tested this year, with the tornadoes in Hattiesburg and Petal, but this is what we do."

"The guys here from Mississippi Power Company, they don't mind lending a hand," said Greg McLeod, a lead lineman with Mississippi Power Company. "We've been through it first-hand and our sister companies do the same for us, so we're going to give them a hand."

Harvey says crews are planning to be in Georgia for about a week, but they'll stay longer if needed.

