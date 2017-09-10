Missing teen Freeman remembered on anniversary of her disappearance

Angela Freeman was 17 when she disappeared on Sept. 10, 1993. Photo from Freeman family.

Family and friends of a Petal girl who's been missing for 24 years gathered with local law enforcement Sunday afternoon to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.

About two dozen people met at the old Pizza Hut location in Petal and released balloons to remember Angela Freeman.

She was 17 when she disappeared on September 10, 1993.

She was an employee of the restaurant and was last seen there picking up her paycheck.

Her car was later found abandoned near the old Mahned Bridge in Perry County.

"It's hard, I just need to know about my child," said Debra Freeman, Angela's mother. "She needs justice and that's what we're here for she needs justice."

"With cold cases such as Angela's, you need momentum and we did get some momentum about a year ago and we hope that leads us to a conclusion on this case," said Rusty Keyes, assistant chief of the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department and head of the university's cold case unit.

If you can help solve Angela's disappearance, call Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

