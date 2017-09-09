Special Olympics Fall Games held in Oak Grove

The Special Olympics Fall Games for the Hub City Region were held at Oak Grove High School Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Dozens of athletes gathered in Lamar County Saturday morning for sports like softball, soccer and football.

It was all part of the Special Olympics Fall Games for the Hub City Region.

It was held at Oak Grove High School.

The event also featured its first Olympic Village, hosted by the Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary.

There were also other actvities like face-painting.

Photos were also provided for athletes and other participants.

