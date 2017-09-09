Petal business destroyed by tornado reopens with ribbon cutting

A Petal business destroyed in a tornado earlier this year has officially reopened at a new location and with a new name.

A ribbon was cut Saturday morning to formally open FIG Boutique on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

It has actually been open at it's current location for about three months.

The store had been called "Sassy Girl" and was in another location when it was destroyed in a January 21 twister.

"FIG stands for 'Faith In God' and it's really been a faith walk for us and so, we're just real thankful," said Traci Goodwin, owner of FIG Boutique. "Our community has supported us and we're just very grateful."

Goodwin says a loan from the Small Business Administration and business counseling from the University of Southern Mississippi helped her reopen her shop.

