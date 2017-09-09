Shelby serving as staging area for aircraft moved from hurricane path

37 helicopters from the Army's 110th Aviation Training Brigade at Fort Rucker, Alabama have been temporarily relocated to Camp Shelby until Hurricane Irma passes. Photo credit Miss. National Guard.

Camp Shelby is one of three sites in Mississippi being used as staging areas for Army aircraft that have been moved out of the potential path of Hurricane Irma.

Saturday morning, 17 CH-47 Chinook helicopters and 20 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from Fort Rucker in southeastern Alabama flew into Shelby.

They'll be here for a few days, until the storm passes.

32 other Apache helicopters from that post have been temporarily relocated to the Mississippi National Guard's Key Field in Meridian.

"It was a place that was close enough to Fort Rucker that allowed them to do a single flight without refueling, but at the same time, clear out of the storm path and it also allows them to quickly return the aircraft to Fort Rucker at the close of the storm," said Lt. Col. Shane Corley, deputy state Army aviation officer for the Mississippi Army National Guard.

Five additional Blackhawk helicopters from Alabama Army units and nearly 40 others from Florida units have also been temporarily repositioned at the National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center-Battlefield Airman Center in Gulfport.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.