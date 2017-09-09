Pine Belt Idol winners get front line passes for Big Easy auditions

Contestant Alyssa Hill auditions for the Pine Belt Idol Singing Contest at Laurel Ford Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

A few talented South Mississippians are about to get VIP treatment at upcoming auditions for a new season of American Idol.

Seven performers were selected as the winners of the Pine Belt Idol Singing Contest at Laurel Ford Saturday.

They were among dozens who auditioned live for a team of judges.

Each winner will get a front-of-the-line pass to the American Idol auditions in New Orleans coming up on September 14.

Here is a list of the winners:

Madison Buhrer, Foxworth, Miss.

Taurean Williamson, Waynesboro, Miss.

Ellis Shelby, Taylorsville, Miss.

J.T. Norman, Laurel, Miss.

Hunter Mason, Laurel, Miss.

Alyssa Hill, Ovett, Miss.

Christian Sandoval, Petal, Miss.

The new season of American Idol can be seen in 2018 on WDAM-7 ABC.

