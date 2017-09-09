Heidelberg Oilers off to 3-1 start

As it turned out Friday night at D.I Patrick Stadium, the Oak Grove High School Warriors wound up having with a pair of quarterback issues. Oak Grove was without its starting quarterback, junior sparkplug Jon Rhys Plumlee, who was injured the previous week. And Hattiesburg High School had junior quarterback Jarod Conner on its side of the field. Conner rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries and threw for 199 yards as the unbeaten Tigers handed the W...More >>
As it turned out Friday night at D.I Patrick Stadium, the Oak Grove High School Warriors wound up having with a pair of quarterback issues. Oak Grove was without its starting quarterback, junior sparkplug Jon Rhys Plumlee, who was injured the previous week. And Hattiesburg High School had junior quarterback Jarod Conner on its side of the field. Conner rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries and threw for 199 yards as the unbeaten Tigers handed the W...More >>