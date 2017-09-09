Heidelberg Oilers off to 3-1 start

Heidelberg has returned from its 2016 third-round playoff exit with vengeance.

The Oilers are off to a 3-1 start after beating Wilkinson County 34-0 on Friday.

Heidelberg senior Dontavious Porter showed his skills at quarterback, finding Dorren Cooley and Samuel Thompson for long touchdown passes. Oilers senior Caleb Brunson stepped up defensively with an interception in the first half.

Heidelberg (3-1) hosts class 4A Poplarville (4-0) next Friday night.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.