Saturday is deadline to vote absentee in Dist.102 special election

You have just one more day to cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's special election for the State House District 102.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator Ton Pecoraro spent four years in Lorman, Miss., running the Alcorn State University defense for his then and current boss, Jay Hopson.More >>
The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battling on the field Saturday night, but the schools' bands plan to come together for a special halftime performance. The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi will unite for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they join to perform "America the Beautiful." Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of The Pride, approached the Human Jukebox director Pro...More >>
The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for athletes of the Hub City Special Olympics fall games. The game are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oak Grove High School football stadium.More >>
