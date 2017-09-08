Saturday is deadline to vote absentee in Dist.102 special electi - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Saturday is deadline to vote absentee in Dist.102 special election

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Voters can cast absentee ballots for the House Dist. 102 special election from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at the Forrest County Courthouse. Photo credit WDAM. Voters can cast absentee ballots for the House Dist. 102 special election from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at the Forrest County Courthouse. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

You have just one more day to cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's special election for the State House District 102.   

You can vote absentee in-person at the Forrest County Courthouse from eight a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday.

The deadline for mailing in an absentee ballot has already passed. 

Four candidates are running for the seat vacated by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

The circuit clerk's office said Friday afternoon 110 people have voted absentee so far. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Saturday is deadline to vote absentee in Dist.102 special election

    Friday, September 8 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:37:21 GMT
    Voters can cast absentee ballots for the House Dist. 102 special election from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at the Forrest County Courthouse. Photo credit WDAM.Voters can cast absentee ballots for the House Dist. 102 special election from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at the Forrest County Courthouse. Photo credit WDAM.

    You have just one more day to cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's special election for the State House District 102.   

    More >>

    You have just one more day to cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's special election for the State House District 102.   

    More >>

  • USM set to welcome Southern University

    USM set to welcome Southern University

    Friday, September 8 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:17:35 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    University of Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator Ton Pecoraro spent four years in Lorman, Miss., running the Alcorn State University defense for his then and current boss, Jay Hopson. 

    More >>

    University of Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator Ton Pecoraro spent four years in Lorman, Miss., running the Alcorn State University defense for his then and current boss, Jay Hopson. 

    More >>

  • Human Jukebox, The Pride to join for Halftime finale

    Human Jukebox, The Pride to join for Halftime finale

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:43:00 GMT
    Source: The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band FacebookSource: The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band Facebook

    The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battling on the field Saturday night, but the schools' bands plan to come together for a special halftime performance.  The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi will unite for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they join to perform "America the Beautiful." Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of The Pride, approached the Human Jukebox director Pro...

    More >>

    The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battling on the field Saturday night, but the schools' bands plan to come together for a special halftime performance.  The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi will unite for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they join to perform "America the Beautiful." Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of The Pride, approached the Human Jukebox director Pro...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly