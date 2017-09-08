Saturday is deadline to vote absentee in Dist.102 special election

Voters can cast absentee ballots for the House Dist. 102 special election from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at the Forrest County Courthouse. Photo credit WDAM.

You have just one more day to cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's special election for the State House District 102.

You can vote absentee in-person at the Forrest County Courthouse from eight a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday.

The deadline for mailing in an absentee ballot has already passed.

Four candidates are running for the seat vacated by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

The circuit clerk's office said Friday afternoon 110 people have voted absentee so far.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.