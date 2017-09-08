Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary to create Olympic Village for special athletes

The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battling on the field Saturday night, but the schools' bands plan to come together for a special halftime performance. The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi will unite for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they join to perform "America the Beautiful." Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of The Pride, approached the Human Jukebox director Pro...More >>
The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for athletes of the Hub City Special Olympics fall games. The game are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oak Grove High School football stadium.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing husband and wife. 32-year-old Angelica Dulas and 38-year-old Christopher Paul Dulas Jr. were reported missing from the Dixie Community on Thursday around noon. The pair had last been seen around 1:00 a.m., according to a report from FCSO. Angelica Dulas is approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Christopher Dulas Jr. is 5'6, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any in...More >>
