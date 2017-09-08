Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary to create Olympic Village for speci - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary to create Olympic Village for special athletes

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for athletes of the Hub City Special Olympics fall games. 

The game are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oak Grove High School football stadium. 

“In addition to providing banners and signs to encourage and welcome the athletes, the Junior Auxiliary will set up games and booths, such as face painting and bracelet making, and assist with the photo booth for athletes during their down time,” said Amber Wadsworth, JA member and director of the region’s games. 

The opening ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. The event will feature cheerleading, soccer skills, softball skills, horseshoes and an exhibition for flag football. It is free of charge. 

“These athletes have been practicing weekly since July in preparation for the State Games at Camp Shelby on October 20-22,” Wadsworth said. “We encourage everyone to ‘be a fan and fill the stands’ for this great event.”

You can get involved with the games by volunteering or through mroe than 20 different outreach programs supporting its annual fundraiser. The first is a two-part mobile Charity Auction that runs from November 12-16. Auction participants can place bids anywhere, anytime and winners can pick up items from Camellia House on Nov. 17 or contact Junior Auxiliary members for delivery. 

The second is a JA Charity Gala that will be held on Dec. 2 at the Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org/.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Human Jukebox, The Pride to join for Halftime finale

    Human Jukebox, The Pride to join for Halftime finale

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:43:00 GMT
    Source: The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band FacebookSource: The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band Facebook

    The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battling on the field Saturday night, but the schools' bands plan to come together for a special halftime performance.  The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi will unite for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they join to perform "America the Beautiful." Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of The Pride, approached the Human Jukebox director Pro...

    More >>

    The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battling on the field Saturday night, but the schools' bands plan to come together for a special halftime performance.  The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi will unite for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they join to perform "America the Beautiful." Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of The Pride, approached the Human Jukebox director Pro...

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary to create Olympic Village for special athletes

    Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary to create Olympic Village for special athletes

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:37:28 GMT

    The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for athletes of the Hub City Special Olympics fall games.  The game are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oak Grove High School football stadium. 

    More >>

    The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for athletes of the Hub City Special Olympics fall games.  The game are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oak Grove High School football stadium. 

    More >>

  • Hub City employees could see pay raises soon

    Hub City employees could see pay raises soon

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:55:08 GMT
    Hattiesburg City Hall. Source: WDAMHattiesburg City Hall. Source: WDAM
    Some employees in the city of Hattiesburg could soon see a pay raise, depending on a decision by the City Council. Hattiesburg Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones presented a breakdown of pay raises for Water and Sewer, Public Works, Parks and Recreation employees to members of the city council. “Our goal is for the city employees, that this is not just a job, we want to make this a career,” Jones said. “In working with our employees, we want to create...More >>
    Some employees in the city of Hattiesburg could soon see a pay raise, depending on a decision by the City Council. Hattiesburg Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones presented a breakdown of pay raises for Water and Sewer, Public Works, Parks and Recreation employees to members of the city council. “Our goal is for the city employees, that this is not just a job, we want to make this a career,” Jones said. “In working with our employees, we want to create...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly