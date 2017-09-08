Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary to create Olympic Village for special athletes

The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for athletes of the Hub City Special Olympics fall games.

The game are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oak Grove High School football stadium.

“In addition to providing banners and signs to encourage and welcome the athletes, the Junior Auxiliary will set up games and booths, such as face painting and bracelet making, and assist with the photo booth for athletes during their down time,” said Amber Wadsworth, JA member and director of the region’s games.

The opening ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. The event will feature cheerleading, soccer skills, softball skills, horseshoes and an exhibition for flag football. It is free of charge.

“These athletes have been practicing weekly since July in preparation for the State Games at Camp Shelby on October 20-22,” Wadsworth said. “We encourage everyone to ‘be a fan and fill the stands’ for this great event.”

You can get involved with the games by volunteering or through mroe than 20 different outreach programs supporting its annual fundraiser. The first is a two-part mobile Charity Auction that runs from November 12-16. Auction participants can place bids anywhere, anytime and winners can pick up items from Camellia House on Nov. 17 or contact Junior Auxiliary members for delivery.

The second is a JA Charity Gala that will be held on Dec. 2 at the Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org/.

