Hub City employees could see pay raises soon

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Hattiesburg City Hall.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Some employees in the city of Hattiesburg could soon see a pay raise, depending on a decision by the City Council.

Hattiesburg Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones presented a breakdown of pay raises for Water and Sewer, Public Works, Parks and Recreation employees to members of the city council.

“Our goal is for the city employees, that this is not just a job, we want to make this a career,” Jones said. “In working with our employees, we want to create an environment that motivates our employees to stay.”

The following wage increases will take effect April 1, 2018 if by March 31, 2018 an employee has the following service time:

  • 2-4 years: $0.25/hour
  • 5-9 years: $0.50/hour
  • 10-14 years: $0.75/hour
  • 15-19 years: $1.00/hour
  • 20-24 years: $1.25/hour
  • 25+ years: $1.50/hour

Another note is, all current code enforcement officers will receive a $1,000 annual raise as of April 1, 2018 according to Jones.

“We targeted those departments because they are often the ones that have to take on second or third jobs, and are the ones on the front lines of what people see,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The proposal regarding the budget would also provide funding for professional development salary increases for the police and fire department.

Other Public Safety Additions:

  • 10 new patrol cars for Hattiesburg Police Department
  • One new pump truck for Hattiesburg Fire Department
  • One new Sprint Truck for Hattiesburg Fire Department

Budget Breakdown:

  • Total FY 2018 Budget- $125,462,269
  • General Fund- $56.9 million
  • Special Fund Reserve- $20.2 million
  • Debt Service- $3.5 million
  • Water & Sewer- $44.1 million

The City Council is expected to vote on the matter on September 14th at City Hall.

