Multiple accidents shut down I-59

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

On Thursday afternoon three separate accidents occurred within 100 yards of each other on I-59 in Jones County. 

Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accidents involving six vehicles near mile marker 78, according to a Jones County Fire Council press release. Soon the entire northbound lane of I-59 was shut down as crews worked to clear the wrecks. 

The vehicles involved in the accident were two 18 wheelers, two SUVs, one car and a bus.

One person in the first accident, involving an 18-wheeler and the car, was transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. 

No other injuries were reported. Both northbound lanes were opened after an hour.

