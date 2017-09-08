Father sentenced for failing to pay child support

The Attorney General's office announced the sentencing of a father that failed to pay child support for his daughter on the Mississippi Coast.

Abdalrahim Shadi Hasain, 38, of Memphis, was sentenced to five years in MDOC custody for failing to pay over $23,000 in child support. Hasain, who was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Okitibbeha County, must serve four years with one year of post-release supervision. He must also pay over $23,000 in restitution, according to a press release from AG Jim Hood's office.

“Parents of Mississippi children who are required by law to pay child support should take this as an example of what will happen if you fail your children,” said General Hood. “This is more than monetary support, and when a parent refuses to pay their end, innocent children and responsible parents are caused to suffer. Our office is doing its part to prevent that from happening to other families.”

A Harrison County jury found Hasain guilty last month on one felony non-support of a child. During trial it was revealed that the barber had the means to pay support but willfully refused to do so.

The case was investigated by the AG's Child Desertion Unit and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorneys Kemberly T. Purdie and Jim Giddy.

