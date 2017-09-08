PRCC prepares for first ever sanctioned rodeo

Another suspect pleaded guilty this morning for his role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers. Cornelius Clark pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution for his role in the May 2015 shooting deaths of officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate. Clark was sentenced to five years, with only two to serve on house arrest and the remaining three on post-release supervision. Clark was in the backseat of the vehicle during the traffic stop when the that a...