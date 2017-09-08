PRCC prepares for first ever sanctioned rodeo - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PRCC prepares for first ever sanctioned rodeo

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) –  Pearl River Community College's young rodeo program will host its first ever sanctioned rodeo event September 14 through 16 at the James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.  Call 601-795-5836 or e-mail rshaw@prcc.edu for more details and ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.   
 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Father sentenced for failing to pay child support

    Father sentenced for failing to pay child support

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 17:09:26 GMT
    Abdalrahim Shadi HasainAbdalrahim Shadi Hasain
    The Attorney General's office announced the sentencing of a father that failed to pay child support for his daughter on the Mississippi Coast. Abdalrahim Shadi Hasain, 38, of Memphis, was sentenced to five years in MDOC custody for failing to pay over $23,000 in child support. Hasain, who was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Okitibbeha County, must serve four years with one year of post-release supervision. He must also pay over $23,000 in restitution, according to a pre...More >>
    The Attorney General's office announced the sentencing of a father that failed to pay child support for his daughter on the Mississippi Coast. Abdalrahim Shadi Hasain, 38, of Memphis, was sentenced to five years in MDOC custody for failing to pay over $23,000 in child support. Hasain, who was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Okitibbeha County, must serve four years with one year of post-release supervision. He must also pay over $23,000 in restitution, according to a pre...More >>

  • Another suspect pleads guilty in HPD officer slayings

    Another suspect pleads guilty in HPD officer slayings

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 16:09:11 GMT
    CORNELIUS CLARKCORNELIUS CLARK

    Another suspect pleaded guilty this morning for his role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers.  Cornelius Clark pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution for his role in the May 2015 shooting deaths of officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.  Clark was sentenced to five years, with only two to serve on house arrest and the remaining three on post-release supervision.  Clark was in the backseat of the vehicle during the traffic stop when the that a...

    More >>

    Another suspect pleaded guilty this morning for his role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers.  Cornelius Clark pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution for his role in the May 2015 shooting deaths of officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.  Clark was sentenced to five years, with only two to serve on house arrest and the remaining three on post-release supervision.  Clark was in the backseat of the vehicle during the traffic stop when the that a...

    More >>

  • City Council approves tax increase for Hub City

    City Council approves tax increase for Hub City

    •   
Powered by Frankly