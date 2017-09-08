PRCC prepares for first ever sanctioned rodeo

FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) – Pearl River Community College's young rodeo program will host its first ever sanctioned rodeo event September 14 through 16 at the James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Call 601-795-5836 or e-mail rshaw@prcc.edu for more details and ticket information.
Another suspect pleaded guilty this morning for his role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers. Cornelius Clark pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution for his role in the May 2015 shooting deaths of officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate. Clark was sentenced to five years, with only two to serve on house arrest and the remaining three on post-release supervision. Clark was in the backseat of the vehicle during the traffic stop when the that a...More >>
