Human Jukebox, The Pride to join for Halftime finale

The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battling on the field Saturday night, but the schools' bands plan to come together for a special halftime performance. 

The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi will unite for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they join to perform "America the Beautiful."

Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of The Pride, approached the Human Jukebox director Prof. Nathan Haymer regarding the idea, and he was immediately on board. 

“We live in a time where it is easy to feel divided and where we see division constantly” McKenzie said. “Each day, I see students from different countries, different races, different backgrounds, and different socio-economic situations come together, support each other, build each other up, and work together as to achieve a higher purpose – musical expression.”

The Directors felt it was important to show that the two bands, though differing in tradition, history and style, can come together in a musical convergence for a common goal. 

SU's band will perform its show first, followed by The Pride's performance, before coming together to conclude halftime.

