Copy-Active shooter situation at Columbus school

Police are responding to a report of an active shooting situation at a Columbus school.

Police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street to Columbus-Scioto around 8:30 a.m.

The school holds grades six through 12.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police say the school is on lockdown and police are searching the building.

Police say they have one suspect in custody.

We'll keep you updated with more information on air and online.

