Forecast: Great looking weekend for the Pine Belt!

Happy Friday everyone!

We are in for a beautiful weekend here in the Pine Belt.

Sunny skies are expected with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weather for area football games for tonight looks great and for the big game at the Rock tomorrow.

We are still tracking Irma, Jose and Katia but none of those storms poses a threat to our area!

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic