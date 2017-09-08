JCJC routs Mississippi Delta 51-10 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

JCJC routs Mississippi Delta 51-10

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
JCJC running backs Rashaud Green (20), Scott Phillips (22) and head coach Steve Buckley. Courtesy: WDAM JCJC running backs Rashaud Green (20), Scott Phillips (22) and head coach Steve Buckley. Courtesy: WDAM
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Junior College bounced back from its season-opening loss in profound fashion.

After giving up a field goal to Mississippi Delta in the opening minutes, JCJC scored 51 unanswered points en route to a 51-10 win over the Trojans. The Bobcats rushed for 207 yards while holding Mississippi Delta to just eight yards on the ground.

JCJC (1-1) visits Coahoma next Thursday at 7 p.m.

