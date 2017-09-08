JCJC routs Mississippi Delta 51-10

Jones County Junior College bounced back from its season-opening loss in profound fashion. After giving up a field goal to Mississippi Delta in the opening minutes, JCJC scored 51 unanswered points en route to a 51-10 win over the Trojans. The Bobcats rushed for 207 yards while holding Mississippi Delta to just eight yards on the ground. JCJC (1-1) visits Coahoma next Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
Pearl River Community College couldn't pull off its second-straight upset win. A week removed from their 27-21 win over ninth-ranked Northeast, the Wildcats fell to fifth-ranked Nortwest 34-21 on Thursday. The Rangers jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter when Quarderman Sloan rushed eight yards to the end zone.More >>
