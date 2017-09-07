PRCC falls to 5th-ranked Northwest

Pearl River Community College couldn't pull off its second-straight upset win.

A week removed from their 27-21 win over ninth-ranked Northeast, the Wildcats fell to fifth-ranked Nortwest 34-21 on Thursday.

The Rangers jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter when Quarderman Sloan rushed eight yards to the end zone. PRCC responded on the ensuing drive as sophomore Justin Agner found freshman Tyler Polk for a 52-yard touchdown, cutting the Northwest lead to 27-7.

The Rangers threatened again with under 20 seconds left in the second quarter, but Madison-Ridgeland alum Corey Jackson's interception at the goal line ended the Northwest drive.

Agner completed 16 of 35 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns while Polk caught six of those throws for 101 yards. West Marion grad Caleb Batie rushed for 89 yards on ten carries for the Wildcats.

PRCC (1-1) travels to East Central for its first road game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

