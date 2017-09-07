PRCC falls to 5th-ranked Northwest - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PRCC falls to 5th-ranked Northwest

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
PRCC head coach Ted Egger. Courtesy: WDAM PRCC head coach Ted Egger. Courtesy: WDAM
POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Pearl River Community College couldn't pull off its second-straight upset win.

A week removed from their 27-21 win over ninth-ranked Northeast, the Wildcats fell to fifth-ranked Nortwest 34-21 on Thursday.

The Rangers jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter when Quarderman Sloan rushed eight yards to the end zone. PRCC responded on the ensuing drive as sophomore Justin Agner found freshman Tyler Polk for a 52-yard touchdown, cutting the Northwest lead to 27-7.

The Rangers threatened again with under 20 seconds left in the second quarter, but Madison-Ridgeland alum Corey Jackson's interception at the goal line ended the Northwest drive.

Agner completed 16 of 35 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns while Polk caught six of those throws for 101 yards. West Marion grad Caleb Batie rushed for 89 yards on ten carries for the Wildcats.

PRCC (1-1) travels to East Central for its first road game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

  Hattiesburg-Oak Grove meet in battle of unbeatens

    Hattiesburg-Oak Grove meet in battle of unbeatens

  JCJC routs Mississippi Delta 51-10

  • JCJC routs Mississippi Delta 51-10

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:07:10 GMT
    JCJC running backs Rashaud Green (20), Scott Phillips (22) and head coach Steve Buckley. Courtesy: WDAMJCJC running backs Rashaud Green (20), Scott Phillips (22) and head coach Steve Buckley. Courtesy: WDAM

    Jones County Junior College bounced back from its season-opening loss in profound fashion. After giving up a field goal to Mississippi Delta in the opening minutes, JCJC scored 51 unanswered points en route to a 51-10 win over the Trojans. The Bobcats rushed for 207 yards while holding Mississippi Delta to just eight yards on the ground. JCJC (1-1) visits Coahoma next Thursday at 7 p.m.

