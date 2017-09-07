Missing Forrest Co. man in standoff with SWAT, hostage safe - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Missing Forrest Co. man in standoff with SWAT, hostage safe

Christopher Dulas Jr. and Angelica Dulas Source: FCSO Christopher Dulas Jr. and Angelica Dulas Source: FCSO
Missing 2018 Cherokee Grey Wolf 27 foot travel trailer with a toy hauler compartment on the back belonging to couple. Missing 2018 Cherokee Grey Wolf 27 foot travel trailer with a toy hauler compartment on the back belonging to couple.
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The missing couple in Forrest Co. have now been found according to authorities. 

Angelica Dulas, 38 has been located safe in Grenada, MS. according to Forrest County investigator, Nick Calico.  

According to Calico, Christopher Paul Dulas is currently in a standoff with Law Enforcement on I-55 in Grenada. 

There are no further details on this story at this time.

