Forrest County couple missing

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing husband and wife.

32-year-old Angelica Dulas and 38-year-old Christopher Paul Dulas Jr. were reported missing from the Dixie Community on Thursday around noon. The pair had last been seen around 1:00 a.m., according to a report from FCSO.

Angelica Dulas is approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Christopher Dulas Jr. is 5'6, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Forrest County Sheriff's Office at 601-544-7800.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.