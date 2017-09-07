Forrest Co. missing persons case upgrades to kidnapping

A missing couple case in Forrest County has now turned into a kidnapping according to authorities.



Angelica Dulas, 32 and Christopher Paul Dulas Jr., 38 were reported missing from the Dixie Community on Thursday around noon according to Forrest County Sheriff's Department investigator Nick Calico.



According to Calico, the case has been upgraded to kidnapping.



"Upon the investigation, it is confirmed that Christopher Paul Dulas has kidnapped his wife, Angelica Dulas," said Calico.



Christopher is a member of the military and is assigned to the Camp Shelby base.



"Christopher Paul Dulas should be considered armed and dangerous," said Calico. "It has also been confirmed that a tan Humber was taken from the base."



He also has access to a silver jeep Commander or Cherokee according to Calico.



Angelica Dulas is approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Christopher Dulas Jr. is 5'6, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.



If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, contact Forrest County authorities or metro crime stoppers at 601-582-stop.

