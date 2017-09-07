USM Police reminding students about crosswalk safety after car/b - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM Police reminding students about crosswalk safety after car/bicycle accident

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
A USM student received minor injuries Thursday when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle through this crosswalk on Golden Eagle Avenue. Photo credit WDAM. A USM student received minor injuries Thursday when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle through this crosswalk on Golden Eagle Avenue. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

University of Southern Mississippi police officials are reminding cyclists about the rules of the road when it comes to riding through campus crosswalks.  

A student received minor injuries Thursday when he was hit by a car as he was riding his bicycle through a marked crosswalk near the USM Police Department.

Officers say the student should have walked his bike across the intersection.

The driver was not charged. 

"It is state law to walk your bike across a marked crosswalk," said Rusty Keyes, assistant chief of the USM Police Department. "So, don't ride, you've got to walk across. Now, if you're walking in a marked crosswalk, a vehicle should stop for you and give you the right of way, but if you're on your bicycle and you ride across, you do not have the right of way."

Keyes said campus police investigate one or two accidents a year involving cars and pedestrians. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.  


    

