Grand Jury hears Sinclair investigation, more documents requested

A Jones County grand jury heard evidence for over seven hours on Thursday in the death investigation of Katherine Sinclair, according to District Attorney Tony Buckley.



"They voted to come back in 30 more days as they requested some records we don't have and haven't subpoenaed yet," Buckley said.



Buckley said they will get the records that the grand jury asked for and it will be presented in the timeline that they voted on.



Sinclair died from a gunshot wound to the head on June 2, which she sustained the night before in her parked car inside her boyfriend’s garage in the Windermere Subdivision near Laurel.

