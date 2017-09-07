Habitat for Humanity opens "Re-Store" in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Habitat for Humanity opens "Re-Store" in Hattiesburg

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity now has a place where folks can donate items used in home repair and construction.

The storefront is called the "Re-Store" and is located at 1129 Hardy Street. It allows folks to buy new and slightly used building supplies for their home with the proceeds going toward the nonprofit.

"As a nonprofit we need all of the help that we can get to make our mission possible," said Maggie Reynolds, Outreach Manager for the Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity. "So the re-store gives us an outlet to be able to do that. With us being out here, your business helps fund our mission and ultimately it improves the community."

The store is open 9 to 5 on Tuesdays through Saturday.

"We've got lots of new and used stuff around here donated from either personal donations or corporate donations," Reynolds said. "It gives you an opportunity to get a good deal on something out of the box or something with a little bit of history."

