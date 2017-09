All northbound lanes on I-59 in Jones County are blocked after a Thursday afternoon wreck.

The incident occurred past the Sanford Road Exit 78 and has a high traffic impact as the scene is cleared. MDOT estimates the traffic delay to last approximately 55 minutes.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is on scene and diverting traffic off on Exit 69 Evelyn Gandy Parkway. The Forrest County Sheriff's Dept. is also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.

