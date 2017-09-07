United Way kicks off "CANpaign" Drive

United Way of Southeast Mississippi held it's CANpaign kickoff Thursday.

Staff and volunteers were stationed at Corner Markets in Petal, Midtown and Oak Grove collecting goods to benefit Christian Services, Edwards Street Fellowship, Hub City Humane Society and Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Director Of Community Impact Staci Cox said the community has donated tremendously over the last few years.

“We are so overwhelmed by the generous spirit of our community," said Cox. "For the past three years, we've raised over 4-thousand pounds of food and supplies, which is just amazing."

If you would like to donate to United Way, contact them at 601-545-7141.

