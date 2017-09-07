Secretary of State announces "Y'all Vote" tool

Mississippi residents now have a way to verify that they are registered to vote and find out where to vote thanks to a resource from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office.

The feature "Y'all Vote" was announced by SOS Delbert Hosemann's office on Thursday and can be found at www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov. The website also encourages registered voters who have recently moved to another part of the state to update their registration.

"Our military men and women serving at home and abroad are fighting for the freedom we enjoy as Americans, including the precious right to vote," Governor Phil Bryant said. "One way to honor their service is to register to vote."

Hosemann encouraged residents to check and make sure their registration information is correct before the next election.

"Governance begins at the ballot box, so while we have a lull in statewide elections, every voting age citizen who is eligible should make it a priority to register and ensure their registration information is correct," Hosemann said.

The Y'all Vote page features an "Are you Registered to Vote?" tool that coincides with September's National Voter Registration Month. Currently, 1.8 millioin people are registered to vote in Mississippi, while Census data estimates the voting age population to be about 2.26 million people.

To use the "Are You Registered to Vote?" tool, simply enter your name, county, date of birth and the last four digits of your social security number. Then choose the correct name and address combination.

If you are not registered or your registration information is outdated, the website directs you to the necessary steps to register or allows you to update your information, though you will need your full driver's license or identification number to do the latter.

If you have moved to different part of the state and fail to update your address at least 30 days before an election, your name will not appear in the pollbook at your new voting location.

