Cavenders stores raising Harvey funds through t-shirt purchases

A family owned store chain in Texas called "Cavender's" are asking for customers to join them in purchasing Hurricane Harvey relief t-shirts.

These T-shirts are grey and feature the state of Texas with “TOUGH” in the center. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Samaritan’s Purse and the Rockport-Fulton Chamber Foundation.

Additionally all Cavender’s stores are accepting $1.00 minimum donations at check-out and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Samaritan’s Purse and the Rockport-Fulton Chamber Foundation.

T-shirts will be available for purchase starting today, September 7.

For more information about Samaritan’s Purse and the Rockport-Fulton Chamber, go to www.samaritanspurse.org and www.rockport-fulton.org.

For more information, contact Jennifer Green at (903) 714-8045, Jennifer@cavenders.com or visit cavenders.com. For more information about Cavender’s Ranches or cattle purchases, contact the ranch headquarters at 903-876-3360.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.