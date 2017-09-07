Southern Cross Animal Rescue celebrates National Adoption Weekend in Hub City

Mississippi residents now have a way to verify that they are registered to vote and find out where to vote thanks to a resource from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office. The feature "Y'all Vote," was announced by SOS Delbert Hosemann's office on Thursday and can be found at www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov. The website also encourages registered voters who have recently moved to another part of the state to update their registration. "Our mil...