Man charged with armed robbery in Hub City

A man has been charged with two counts of armed robbery in the Hub City.

According to HPD, Kunta Kidd was charged in the 1000 block of Edwards Street Wednesday.

Kidd used a gun to hit one person in the face and back before holding the gun to another victim's head, according to HPD.

Police said he robbed them both.

Kidd is also a suspect in a separate weekend robbery at a hotel on Highway 49, according to police.

Kidd turned himself in to police in 2016 in connection to a case where a man was set on fire. Police say that investigation is still ongoing.

