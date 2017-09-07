House District 102 seat heading to runoff

The votes are in, and none of the four candidates vying for Toby Barker's house seat could get 50-plus percent of the vote.

Missy McGee and Kathryn Rehner had the highest percentage of the vote and will face off in a runoff next month.

McGee had approximately 45 percent of the vote with 1,475 votes, and Rehner had 24 percent of the vote with 807 votes.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the support I've received," McGee said in a statement. "This campaign for me has always been about putting Hattiesburg first, it is the place that has been my lifelong home and the place that I love with all my heart. I want to congratulate all the candidates on a hard fought, positive campaign I look forward to continuing the positive dialogue about how we can best position Hattiesburg to reach the potential we know is within our grasp."

"I am excited," Rehner said. "I'm grateful for everybody that came out and supported me and that we have the opportunity to continue to work to put people first in House District 102 and try to win it all on October 3."

McGee is a former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Rehner is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative.

The special election will be held on October 3rd.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.