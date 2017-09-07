Lumberton man dies in Lamar Co. wreck

A Lumberton man lost his life in an accident Thursday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, the accident happened in Lumberton on Highway 13 just south of Crown Zellerback Road around 7:55 a.m.

Barfield said Michael Rainn, 61, was driving a Ford mustang when the car left the road and collided with a tree.

Rainn was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Barfield.

According to Barfield, that stretch of Highway 13 was closed briefly while emergency personnel cleared the scene.

The scene is now clear, but MHP is still investigating the accident.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.