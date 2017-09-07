House Dist. 102 special election

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Over 200 plus people packed one of the ballrooms at the Thad Cochran building on the campus of Southern Miss on Tuesday night for the Mississippi House District seat 102 debate. The League of Women Voters Pine Belt and USM speech and debate team moderated the debate. The four candidates who qualified for the election are Cory Ferraez, Missy Mcgee, Casey Mercier, and Kathryn Rehner. They are vying for the seat vacated by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. Three of the four c...More >>
Kathryn Rehner hosted a campaign kick-off event for her run at the House District 102 seat Saturday.More >>
A fourth candidate has entered the race for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.More >>
A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.More >>
One person who wants to be the next representative for House District 102 says, if elected, she'll focus on education, healthcare access and jobs for young people.More >>
Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.More >>
Tuesday, September 12 is the special election for the House District 102 seat.More >>
