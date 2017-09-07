House Dist. 102 special election

Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

Three people running for vacated House Dist. 102 seat so far

One person who wants to be the next representative for House District 102 says, if elected, she'll focus on education, healthcare access and jobs for young people.

Kathryn Rehner is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative. Photo credit WDAM.

A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

A fourth candidate has entered the race for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

Casey Mercier is the fourth candidate to run for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

Kathryn Rehner hosted a campaign kick-off event for her run at the House District 102 seat Saturday.

Over 200 plus people packed one of the ballrooms at the Thad Cochran building on the campus of Southern Miss on Tuesday night for the Mississippi House District seat 102 debate. The League of Women Voters Pine Belt and USM speech and debate team moderated the debate. The four candidates who qualified for the election are Cory Ferraez, Missy Mcgee, Casey Mercier, and Kathryn Rehner. They are vying for the seat vacated by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. Three of the four c...

Tuesday, September 12 is the special election for the House District 102 seat.

The four candidates who qualified for the election are Cory Ferraez, Missy Mcgee, Casey Mercier, and Kathryn Rehner.

If a runoff is needed, that election will be on October 3rd.

Make sure you bring photo identification, such as a driver's license, student ID, or military ID when you head to the polls to vote.

To find out where to vote, click here. Simply enter your home address and receive your polling location, its address, and directions. Make sure that your current address is the one listed on your voter registration.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

