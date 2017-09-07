House Dist. 102 run-off election

Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

One person who wants to be the next representative for House District 102 says, if elected, she'll focus on education, healthcare access and jobs for young people.

A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

A fourth candidate has entered the race for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

Casey Mercier is the fourth candidate to run for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

Over 200 plus people packed one of the ballrooms at the Thad Cochran building on the campus of Southern Miss on Tuesday night for the Mississippi House District seat 102 debate. The League of Women Voters Pine Belt and USM speech and debate team moderated the debate. The four candidates who qualified for the election are Cory Ferraez, Missy Mcgee, Casey Mercier, and Kathryn Rehner. They are vying for the seat vacated by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. Three of the four c...

The votes are in, and none of the four candidates vying for Toby Barker's house seat could get 50-plus percent of the vote.

Missy McGee and Kathryn Rehner had the highest percentage of the vote and will face off in a runoff next month.

McGee had approximately 45 percent of the vote with 1,475 votes, and Rehner had 24 percent of the vote with 807 votes.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the support I've received," McGee said in a statement. "This campaign for me has always been about putting Hattiesburg first, it is the place that has been my lifelong home and the place that I love with all my heart. I want to congratulate all the candidates on a hard fought, positive campaign I look forward to continuing the positive dialogue about how we can best position Hattiesburg to reach the potential we know is within our grasp."

"I am excited," Rehner said. "I'm grateful for everybody that came out and supported me and that we have the opportunity to continue to work to put people first in House District 102 and try to win it all on October 3."

McGee is a former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi. She also worked for three years as a legislative aid to former Sen. Trent Lott and also worked at her family's business, Warren Paving, Inc.

Rehner is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative.

The special election will be held on October 3rd.

