CONSUMER ALERT: AG Hood Warns Drivers of Resale on Flood-Damaged Vehicles

Attorney General Jim Hood is warning Mississippians of the possibility of the sale of flood-damaged vehicles after recent storms in Texas and Louisiana.

Car buyers are asked to be cautious when shopping used car markets.

“We saw this with Hurricane Katrina and previous flooding disasters in neighboring states,” said General Hood. “That’s why we are warning drivers now of people who use a natural disaster to take advantage of others to make a buck on a car they know is not a safe ride.”

General Hood and his Consumer Protection Division urge buyers to do the following when car shopping:

Inspect vehicles carefully

Look for water stains, mildew or sand

Smell the interior of the car

Feel and listen for problems

Understand the difference between "salvage branded title" and "flood branded title."

Know that some vehicles cannot be titled or tagged

Obtain a vehicle history report.

Do your research.

Take time to shop around

If you suspect a dealer is knowingly selling a flood-damaged car or a salvaged vehicle as a good-condition, used car, contact your auto insurance company, local law enforcement agency, or Attorney General Jim Hood’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230 or 800-281-4418.

