Habitat for Humanity announces Hub City Restore grand opening

Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity announced the grand opening of Hub City ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price. ReStores are independently owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in local communities and around the world.

Hub City Restore is located at 1129 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. Hub City Restore will be open Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m .beginning Thursday. September 7th.

Donate:

If anything is a constant in home improvement, it’s the trash. Home improvement projects tend to leave behind plenty of sawdust, screws and scraps of wood. Donating your renovation materials keeps functional — and often desirable — items out of the landfill. Other renovators get the materials they need for their projects. You get to help others while getting rid of your trash. Hattiesburg Area Habitat’s Hub City ReStore provides donation pickup services, and your donations may qualify for a tax deduction. Donating is a win-win situation!

Shopping:

Shopping at a Habitat ReStore isn’t like the shopping experience anywhere else. Part home improvement store, part home goods store, part resale store, each ReStore has a wide selection that changes often. You benefit because you get fantastic new and gently used home improvement items below retail prices. Folks in your community and around the world benefit because your purchase supports Habitat for Humanity.

All sorts of people shop at the ReStore!

Whether you are a do-it-yourselfer, homeowner, renter, landlord, contractor, interior designer, environmentalist or treasure hunter, make Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity’s Hub City ReStore your first stop when shopping for your next home improvement, renovation or DIY project.

Volunteer:

From customer service to furniture repair, Habitat ReStores offer a multitude of volunteer opportunities geared toward individual interests and skills. By giving your time, you help your Habitat ReStore do more to support building projects that benefit families in your community and around the world.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers – both on construction sites and in Habitat ReStores – continuously help families in their local communities build a decent and affordable place to call home.

For more information call 769-223-6296.

