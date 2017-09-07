Forecast: Fantastic weather expected for the next few days.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

A great looking forecast is on tap for today with sunny skies, low humidity with temperatures in the lower 80s.

For tonight expect clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s!

The nice weather is forecast to last into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We are still tracking three hurricanes in the tropics but at this time none of those storms pose any threat to our area!

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic