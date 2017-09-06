One person arrested following multi-car accident on Hwy 49

Wednesday was "Bring your father to lunch day" for a local school, but sadly, one father was not able to come. Hattiesburg Police Officer Benjamin Deen was killed in the line of duty over two years ago. But Walker did not go through the day alone. HPD officers Lt. Harris Tapp and officer Chad Young joined their "little brother" for the lunch. Hattiesburg Police Department (Official)More >>
