One person arrested following multi-car accident on Hwy 49 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One person arrested following multi-car accident on Hwy 49

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police responded to a multiple-car accident on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon. 

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Hwy 49 northbound in front of the PRCC Hattiesburg campus. Traffic was blocked in both directions as the accident was cleared. 

According to HPD PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, officers arrested a 37-year-old male charged with DUI. He was taken to the Forrest County jail, and the other drivers involved refused transportation by ambulance. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

