One person arrested following multi-car accident on Hwy 49

Hattiesburg police responded to a multiple-car accident on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Hwy 49 northbound in front of the PRCC Hattiesburg campus. Traffic was blocked in both directions as the accident was cleared.

According to HPD PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, officers arrested a 37-year-old male charged with DUI. He was taken to the Forrest County jail, and the other drivers involved refused transportation by ambulance.

