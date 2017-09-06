Armed Forces Museum director Daniels leaving after 18 years - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Armed Forces Museum director Daniels leaving after 18 years

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Chad Daniels has been director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum for 18 years. Photo credit WDAM. Chad Daniels has been director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum for 18 years. Photo credit WDAM.
CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) -

The longtime director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is leaving. 

Chad Daniels is moving to Vermont to become the director of federal programs for that state's Agency of Education.

Daniels has managed the museum for 18 years.  

A new director will take over on October 2. 

He is Vicksburg native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Tommy Lofton.

He comes to Camp Shelby from the National World War Two museum in New Orleans.

  

