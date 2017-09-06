Lumberton mayor vetoes Board decision to remove police chief - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lumberton mayor vetoes Board decision to remove police chief

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Elsie Cowart has been police chief in Lumberton for five years. Photo credit WDAM. Elsie Cowart has been police chief in Lumberton for five years. Photo credit WDAM.
LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) -

An effort to remove the Lumberton Police chief has been blocked by the mayor.  

Tuesday night, the Board of Aldermen voted 3 to 2 against reappointing Elsie Cowart as chief.  

But, mayor Quincy Rogers vetoed that move.

Alderman Jonathan Griffith said the Board wanted to go with new leadership.

He said the mayor has 10 days to submit the reasons for his veto.

Then the board may decide to override. 

Cowart has been police chief since 2012. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 


  

