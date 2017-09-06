Guard soldiers headed back to Miss. after supporting Harvey recovery

Mississippi National Guard soldiers with the 151st Aviation Regiment fly a search and rescue mission in hurricane-ravaged Texas last week. Photo credit WDAM.

Some Mississippi National Guard troops who've been supporting recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey are returning home.

About 10 soldiers with Tupelo's Company D, 2nd Battalion of the 151st Aviation Regiment flew their two helicopters back to Mississippi Wednesday after working search and rescue missions for a week.

About 30 Air Guard personnel from the 186th Air Refueling Wing in Meridian and the 172nd Air Lift Wing from Flowood are still serving in Texas.

The National Guard said there are no immediate plans to send replacements.

