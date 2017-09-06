Brothers in blue join slain officer's son for lunch with dad day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Brothers in blue join slain officer's son for lunch with dad day

Source: Hattiesburg Police Department Facebook page Source: Hattiesburg Police Department Facebook page
HPD Officer Benjamin Deen HPD Officer Benjamin Deen
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Wednesday was "Bring your father to lunch day" for a local school, but sadly, one father was not able to come. 

Hattiesburg Police Officer Benjamin Deen was killed in the line of duty over two years ago when he was gunned down on May 9, 2015.

But his son Walker did not go through lunch alone. 

HPD officers Lt. Harris Tapp and officer Chad Young joined their "little brother" for the lunch. 

Deen's daughter, Melah, died from complications from an illness in November 2015

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Two officers join Hattiesburg Police Department

    Two officers join Hattiesburg Police Department

  • Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

    Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

  • Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

    Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-09-07 00:24:01 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM
    The City of Hattiesburg could see a tax increase to meet public safety needs and avoid higher insurance premiums on homes and businesses. Mayor Toby Barker is requesting a 3-mill tax increase for the Hub City to help fund a new fire station, police station and adjoining municipal court.  “A 3 mill increase means about $30 to $35 on a $100 thousand house,” Barker said. “However, a silver lining is that if you live in the Hattiesburg Public School...More >>
    The City of Hattiesburg could see a tax increase to meet public safety needs and avoid higher insurance premiums on homes and businesses. Mayor Toby Barker is requesting a 3-mill tax increase for the Hub City to help fund a new fire station, police station and adjoining municipal court.  “A 3 mill increase means about $30 to $35 on a $100 thousand house,” Barker said. “However, a silver lining is that if you live in the Hattiesburg Public School...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly