Brothers in blue join slain officer's son for lunch with dad day

Wednesday was "Bring your father to lunch day" for a local school, but sadly, one father was not able to come.

Hattiesburg Police Officer Benjamin Deen was killed in the line of duty over two years ago when he was gunned down on May 9, 2015.

But his son Walker did not go through lunch alone.

HPD officers Lt. Harris Tapp and officer Chad Young joined their "little brother" for the lunch.

Deen's daughter, Melah, died from complications from an illness in November 2015.

