Two officers join Hattiesburg Police Department

Two officers joined the Hattiesburg Police Department during a ceremony at City Hall Wednesday.

These are the first officers sworn in under Mayor Toby Barker, bringing the department’s number to 94.

Patrick Mclain joins the force from the Birmingham Police Department, and Mitchell Brown previously served for the New Orleans Police Department.

Barker said boosting the department’s manpower will help give people in the Hub City the best in Public Safety.

“They saw something here, they wanted to come and be part of, and so we’re excited to have them," Barker said. "We know they’re going live into the character of a police officer."

Chief Anthony Parker said having good character will help these officers build the community’s trust.

“That’s the main thing here at the Hattiesburg Police Department, we’re trying to build trust within the community," Parker said. "If a community does not trust you as a police officer, you can’t go very far."

Chief Parker said his next goal is increasing the force to 120 officers.

