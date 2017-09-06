Kuntry Kidz plans for fifth teen summit

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Kuntry Kidz' fifth annual teen summit takes place September 12 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. More than 300 students in eighth through 12th grades are expected to attend, organizers said. Guest speakers include Chris Sands, a pastor from Tennessee, and Akeem Davis, an NFL player from Laurel.

Visit www.kuntrykidzinc.org for more details on the summit and a fundraiser taking place the evening of September 11.

