Kuntry Kidz plans for fifth teen summit

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Kuntry Kidz' fifth annual teen summit takes place September 12 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. More than 300 students in eighth through 12th grades are expected to attend, organizers said. Guest speakers include Chris Sands, a pastor from Tennessee, and Akeem Davis, an NFL player from Laurel.
Visit www.kuntrykidzinc.org for more details on the summit and a fundraiser taking place the evening of September 11.
Wednesday was "Bring your father to lunch day" for a local school, but sadly, one father was not able to come. Hattiesburg Police Officer Benjamin Deen was killed in the line of duty over two years ago. But Walker did not go through the day alone. HPD officers Lt. Harris Tapp and officer Chad Young joined their "little brother" for the lunch. Hattiesburg Police Department (Official)More >>
