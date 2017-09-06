Kuntry Kidz plans for fifth teen summit - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Kuntry Kidz plans for fifth teen summit

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  Kuntry Kidz' fifth annual teen summit takes place September 12 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.   More than 300 students in eighth through 12th grades are expected to attend, organizers said.  Guest speakers include Chris Sands, a pastor from Tennessee, and Akeem Davis, an NFL player from Laurel.  

Visit www.kuntrykidzinc.org for more details on the summit and a fundraiser taking place the evening of September 11.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.   
 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Two officers join Hattiesburg Police Department

    Two officers join Hattiesburg Police Department

  • Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

    Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

  • Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

    Mayor Barker proposes tax increase for Hub City

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-09-07 00:24:01 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM
    The City of Hattiesburg could see a tax increase to meet public safety needs and avoid higher insurance premiums on homes and businesses. Mayor Toby Barker is requesting a 3-mill tax increase for the Hub City to help fund a new fire station, police station and adjoining municipal court.  “A 3 mill increase means about $30 to $35 on a $100 thousand house,” Barker said. “However, a silver lining is that if you live in the Hattiesburg Public School...More >>
    The City of Hattiesburg could see a tax increase to meet public safety needs and avoid higher insurance premiums on homes and businesses. Mayor Toby Barker is requesting a 3-mill tax increase for the Hub City to help fund a new fire station, police station and adjoining municipal court.  “A 3 mill increase means about $30 to $35 on a $100 thousand house,” Barker said. “However, a silver lining is that if you live in the Hattiesburg Public School...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly